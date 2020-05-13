Shaq responds to Draymond Green's claim that the Warriors & # 39; would destroy him & # 39 ;: & # 39; would have destroyed you & # 39;

Draymond Green has started another fight with a member of the NBA Hall of Fame.

The Warriors striker, who already has problems with Charles Barkley, started another fire in late April when he joined the "All the Smoke,quot; podcast and said that Golden State would have "destroyed,quot; Shaquille O & # 39; Neal with the pick. and roll while he was at his best.

Green made that assessment when asked to compare his team to the 1990s Bulls and the early 2000s Lakers (spoiler: He believes the Warriors are the best).

"Shaq (was) my favorite player when I was a kid," said Draymond. "I had Orlando Magic night lights and monkey pajamas and things like that. Shaq has always been one of my favorite players. But I've always seen the game as a student of the game. Steph Curry and I would have f-ing destroyed Shaq on the pick and roll. "

To his credit, Green said O & # 39; Neal would have "killed,quot; him on the block and described how the success of one team over the other would largely depend on the era in which they played.

"In our age of basketball, we would have destroyed them," Green said. "But in the Shaq and Kobe era, where they are throwing the ball at Shaq, we probably would have been crushed. That is the reality."

That didn't matter: once O & # 39; Neal heard what Green said, he had none of that. He recently joined his own podcast, "The Big Podcast," to respond in kind. However, before responding, O & # 39; Neal pointed out the various conditions Green made to back up his claims, saying he made several good arguments.

That said:

"I try not to be personal with people's opinions," said O & # 39; Neal. "However, Mr. Draymond, as you said, would have destroyed the block."

As Green said, that is just the reality. Now the ball is on his court about whether he steps this up in a real fight.