Shahid Kapoor says Mira Kapoor can no longer deal with him

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's couple is adored by many. The duo married on July 7, 2015 and have two beautiful children, Misha and Zain. Shahid and Mira, like all of us, are currently self-quarantining, and when Block 4.0 is about to begin, Shasha visited Instagram to post a fun video of himself expressing his feelings. Shahid is seen saying, "Quarantine is a lot of fun,quot; in a peculiar way with a filter on his face, while Mira can be heard muttering something in the background. Shahid captioned the video as "Entering Phase 4 Quarantine." look.kapoor can't deal with me anymore.

Mira, on the other hand, quickly responded in the post saying, "You actually posted this ridiculous video." The couple share great chemistry and their pranks on social media are just proof of how they've gotten used to each other's fun habits. Sweet, isn't it?

Look the following video.

