Seth Rogen's "American Pickle" Gets HBO's Maximum Release Date – Up News Info

An American pickle, the comedy starring Seth Rogen that moved from Sony Pictures to HBO Max, has a release date for the WarnerMedia streaming service on August 6. The photo, from Point Gray Pictures by Rogen and Evan Goldberg, will be released worldwide as the first original HBO Max film under the Warner Max film label.

%MINIFYHTMLcb642fee2684109fae053b3c8338b1da15%

The release date came on Wednesday when HBO Max introduced a second wave of programming for the summer that will follow the initial titles available for the platform's launch on May 27.

WarnerMedia acquired global rights to American pickle on April 27, Sony, which had planned a 2020 movie premiere before the coronavirus closed, after which the Culver City studio was forced to change most of the photos on its movie slate to 2021. It he won several medium-sized films. sold to broadcast platforms amid the COVID-19 crisis that closed theaters, joining the likes of STX My spy (to Amazon) and Paramount / MRC The lovebirds (to Netflix).

Related story Warner Max: Warner Bros. Pictures Group and HBO Max Announce Feature Production Arm for Upcoming Streaming Service %MINIFYHTMLcb642fee2684109fae053b3c8338b1da16%

Adapted by Seth Rich from his 2013 novel New Yorker Sold, An American pickle Rogen stars as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling worker who emigrated to the United States in 1920 with the dream of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a pickle tub and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves it perfectly and when Brooklyn emerges today, it discovers that it has not aged a day. But when he searches for his family, he is concerned that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a well-mannered computer coder that Herschel can't even begin to understand.

Brandon Trost directed the photo, produced by Rogen, Goldberg, and James Weaver. Rich was an executive producer alongside Alex McAtee and Ted Gidlow of Point Gray.

Warner Bros and HBO Max took the details out of Warner Max in February, releasing the movie label that serves as the production arm of streaming service features. The joint venture aims to release eight to 10 mid-budget films per year, overseen by HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly and Warner Bros Pictures Group President Toby Emmerich, who share the power of green light and They will work collaboratively with Carolyn, COO of Warner Bros Pictures Group. Blackwood and HBO Max Responsible for original content Sarah Aubrey.