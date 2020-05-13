Senator John Cornyn Drafts COVID-19 Lawsuit Immunity Bill for Businesses and Health Workers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – At the Desperados Mexican restaurant in Garland, owner Mike Levy continues his sidewalk pick-up and take-off business alone. "Our sales are down 60% and we are just fighting to stay alive," he said.

It has not reopened its restaurant to dine customers under the 25% occupancy rule. "Before we open that door, we want to make sure everyone is safe," he said.

He said that while he checks the temperature of his employees every day when they come to work, he regularly sanitizes the restaurant and requires everyone to wear a mask, he is still concerned that once he reopens more of his business, a customer may sue him if he or later COVID-19 is diagnosed.

"That is kind of scary, it's kind of overwhelming," Levy said.

In the United States Senate on Monday afternoon, Texas Senator John Cornyn discussed the legislation that he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are drafting to protect businesses and healthcare workers from front line of what he described as unfounded, but expensive, virus-related lawsuits.

Senator Cornyn said: "We simply cannot allow an avalanche of frivolous lawsuits."

During an interview via Zoom, the senator said: "The best way to do this is to follow the lead of people like the Centers for Disease Control and if people do that, then I don't think they are held accountable."

Under the bill, for companies to have limited liability, they will be required to comply with public health guidelines regarding cleanliness and protective equipment.

Senator Cornyn said the legislation would not protect companies or owners who engage in negligent, willful, or criminal conduct. "My view is that we must ensure that people who recklessly neglect the safety of others or engage in willful conduct, that those are the people who should be held accountable," he said.

The Governor of Texas, the Lieutenant Governor, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives sent a letter to Congressional leaders asking them to support a bill that offers liability protections for businesses and health workers in the next aid package COVID-19.

But Dallas attorney Chad Ruback disagreed with Cornyn's proposal. "Frankly, I think it would be bad law," he said.

Ruback said that if companies are doing the right thing, they are already protected under the existing standard, and that the new system being developed would be a dramatic change. "A standard of gross negligence raises the burden that an individual would need to meet to such a high level that it would be nearly impossible for the individual to prevail. It is a standard that would require the individual to demonstrate that the company knew that its actions were going to be very risky and, nevertheless, consciously decided to proceed with those actions, "he said.

As for Mike Levy, he said he likes the certainty that the new legislation could bring, especially since COVID-19 has created so much uncertainty.

"I like it. I personally know that with our restaurants, we are following all the rules that we can," Levy said.