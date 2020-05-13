Senate Committee to Vote on Trump's Election to Lead Voice of America – Up News Info

When President Donald Trump complained last month that Senate Democrats were detaining his nominees amid a global pandemic, he singled out Michael Pack as one of the figures whose confirmation had stalled.

Pack was his choice to head the US Global Media Agency. The US, which overseas a number of government-backed broadcast channels, including the largest, Voice of America, along with other entities such as Radio Free Europe and Alhurra.

The choice to select Pack left journalists bewildered, until Trump took the opportunity to point VOA at scathing attacks. Trump's complaints appear to have prompted the scheduling of a vote on Pack's nomination before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, even as Democrats continue to have second thoughts and others fear the agency will become a conduit for Trump TV.

Pack comes with government credentials. He served as director of Worldnet, the United States Information Agency's global satellite network, which has since joined VOA, and also has experience in public media, having held positions in the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. and as a member of the National Humanities Council.

He is also known in conservative film circles for the documentaries he has done, including the projects he did in collaboration with Steve Bannon, the former Trump senior aide who directed Breitbart.com. Pack's newest movie is Created the same: Clarence Thomas in his own words, which will air on PBS stations this month.

At his confirmation hearing last year, Pack said his goals were to improve morale and clean up the scandals that have plagued the agency, which was previously known as the Broadcasting Board of Governors. He also said he wanted to "create a more effective American broadcast effort on the world stage."

But Trump's attacks on the media, and his suggestion that the United States start "our own global network," raised concerns about whether Pack would maintain the administration's independence. At his confirmation hearing last September, he was asked about his collaboration with Bannon and if he could cope with the White House demands.

"The entire agency is based on the belief that reporters are independent, that no political influence is telling them how to report the news and what to say," Pack said at his hearing in September. "Without that confidence, I think, the agency is completely weakened."

However, those concerns about independence have persisted as Trump has touted the idea of ​​having a global network run by the government. The month after Pack's confirmation hearing, Trump criticized VOA and promoted the idea of ​​starting a global news network.

Criticism from the White House increased last month, when it accused VOA of spreading Chinese propaganda on its coverage of the coronavirus, claiming that it "spends its money to speak up for authoritarian regimes." Among the criticisms was a Tweet VOA of a light show in Wuhan to mark the end of a month-long closure.

In response, Amanda Bennett, director of the VOA, issued a lengthy defense of the media outlet and its journalistic credentials. She said, "One of the big differences between publicly funded independent media, like the Voice of America, and state-controlled media is that we are free to show all sides of a problem and, in fact, the law compels us to do so in the VOA Letter signed by President Gerald Ford in 1976. "

"We are covering in depth the disinformation and disinformation of China in English and Mandarin and, at the same time, we objectively report, as we always do in the 47 broadcast languages, on other events in China," he wrote.

But the attacks continued. At a press conference on April 15, Trump complained that Pack's nomination "was stuck on the committee for two years, preventing U.S since manager the Voice of America. Very important."

"And if you heard what comes out of the Voice of AmericaIt's disgusting … The things they say are disgusting for our country. "

After the Foreign Relations committee, chaired by Senator James Risch (R-ID), scheduled Thursday's hearing, Democrats refused to convene members due to concerns about the meetings amid the pandemic.

In a recent letter to Risch, Democrats also asked for the opportunity to question Pack again, pointing to what they said were unresolved tax problems. According to CNBC, the committee's highest-ranking member, Senator Bob Menéndez (D-NJ) has expressed concern over the award of a contract to Pack's production company, Manifold Productions, while running the Claremont Institute. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brett Bruen interacted with the agency, then known as the Broadcasting Board of Governors, when he served as director of global engagement for President Barack Obama's National Security Council. He said there is a reason why the Pack nomination, first performed in 2018, has been delayed. That year, Senator Bob Corker (R-TN), who was Risch's predecessor as chairman of the Foreign Relations committee, showed little interest in advancing the Pack nomination.

"There was no interest on the Republican side in undoing what they did at the end of the Obama administration," said Bruen. He was referring to a restructuring of the agency to be led by a CEO with an advisory board of governors. But Bruen said Pack was such a partisan election that it undermines the effort to reform the agency.

If Pack is confirmed, Bruen said there is the potential for VOA to “truly become a spokesperson for any administration. There is a real risk that this will go from being a real media outlet that is somewhat credible, to one that is really a production studio to promote the president's point of view. "

But Bruen believes that government broadcast entities are not as effective in a very different media environment. He points out that they were created at a time when they could project information to countries where there were no news sources outside of government propaganda, when now the problem is the avalanche of content that competes for attention.

"I think the United States should make the most of the business of producing news," he said. "No one thinks they are independent apart from the people in the Cohen building." The latter is a reference to the VOA headquarters in Washington.