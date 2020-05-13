See the survivor: winners in War Cast, then and now

Never forget your first victory … especially when documented by CBS cameras.
SurvivorThe historic 40th season, which brought together 20 of the CBS series' most iconic winners, comes to an end tonight, with Jeff Probst finally crowning a single survivor for Winners at War.
On the way to the three-hour event, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Sarah Lacina, Denise Stapley and Tony Vlachos (along with a player returning TBD from the brink of extinction) are still vying for the groundbreaking $ 2 million prize, with a union Sandra Diaz-Twine in the elusive twice-winning club.
Over the course of the season, fans have seen icons like Rob "Boston Rob,quot; Mariano and Parvati Shallow be voted while the most discreet winners like Adam Klein and Sophie Clarke They finally got their time to shine. But really, the 20 returning winners have evolved a lot since their winning season, including Ethan ZohnThe victory of more than 15 years ago … basically before the iPod existed.
So look how much War winners the castaways have (or, you know, haven't) changed since their winning season before tonight's epic three-hour final finale …
Natalie Anderson
The unofficial queen of Extinction after being sent there first, the season 29 winner heads to the end with most perks to return to the game.
Tyson Apostol
After two torch shutdowns, Tyson finally won his third attempt, taking the Sole Survivor title home for Blood against water. He is the only castaway War winner to be sent to Exemption Island twice after earning his way back to the game, powered by the power of peanut butter.
Danni Boatwright
Season 11 winner was pulled out early during War winners after his paranoia but a target on his back.
Sophie Clarke
One of the series' stealthiest winners, Sophie, who won season 23, was surprised by Tony, going over the edge with an idol in her underwear.
Jeremy Collins
The firefighter and father of four won his second round, taking home the million dollars during Second Chances (season 31). Unfortunately, Tony surprised him towards the end of the game, resulting in a trip to the Edge.
Sandra Diaz-Twine
While his reign as the franchise; the only two-time winner is about to end, Sandra earned the title of Sole Survivor in her first two outings, Pearl Islands and Heroes vs. Villains before returning by Game changers, as a mentor in season 39 and as the only winner to choose to raise the white flag on Edge and leave the game after Denise was surprised by Denise's previous merger.
Ben Driebergen
After winning Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (Season 35) By finding lots of idols, winning challenges, and lighting fires, Ben tried to play a different game in his second time and is still in the race to be Sole Survivor again.
Michele Fitzgerald
Looking ahead to the end of three hours, the season 32 winner remains one of the remaining castaways in the competition, gaining individual immunity and playing her risky 50-50 lead at the end of the game.
Adam Klein
The winner of Millennials vs. Gen-X He provided some of the funniest moments from season 40, including the attempt to remove a piece from Jeff Probst's position on the tribal council because he believed he was a hidden immunity idol (he wasn't), before being sent to the Edge.
Yul Kwon
After winning season 13, Yul took a break from the Survivor world before joining the cast of Winners at War to help raise awareness and money for ALS on behalf of the alum Jonathan Penner & # 39;wife Stacy's title, proving quite adept at making connections before he was voted on.
Wendell Holland
The winner of Ghost island, season 36, Wendell's off-screen romance with his winning colleague Michele seemed to impact his game before he was sent off after the merger.
Sarah Lacina
After Tony criticized her and voted for her for ShitSarah came back and won Game changers, and once again is in an alliance ("Cops R Us,quot;) with Tony.
Marian amber
Amber was the second person sent to the Edge, primarily due to her ties to her husband, Rob, after her return to the game after winning the eighth season. All the stars excursion, which ended with his beating Rob after he proposed during the live reunion special.
Rob Marino
Possibly SurvivorThe most infamous player, the "Robfather,quot; finally won his fourth time, taking the award home Island of redemption (season 22). After mentoring during season 39, even obtaining his own statue on the island, Boston Rob was rejected before the merger during War winners.
Parvati Shallow
One of the game's most iconic players thanks to her previous three seasons, including her victory in Fans vs. FavoritesParvati returned for season 40 just after giving birth to her first child.
Kim Spradlin-Wolfe
After playing one of the most dominant games during his winning season (A world, season 24), Kim was taken out by Tony after giving up during a food immunity challenge. Cookies, man.
Denise Stapley
The season 25 winner possibly managed the season move, blindly leaving Sandra before the merger to earn the nickname "Queenslayer."
Tony Vlachos
The former cop won season 28 only to be sent off early when he returned for Game changers. This time, Tony played a game under the radar until he reached the merger, transforming into old Tony and achieving multiple blind spots and three straight individual immunity wins.
Nick Wilson
The Kentucky attorney took home the Davids' victory during season 37, David vs. Goliath, and showed his fanboy side as the most recent winners to beat Fiji, revealing his crush on Parvati as he grew up.
Ethan Zohn
Season 3 winner and two-time cancer survivor Ethan provided one of the most inspiring moments in the franchise after continuing on a challenge in Edge of Extinction after nearly passed out and needing medical attention.
Survivor: Winners in the war & # 39;Tonight's finale begins at 8 p.m. on CBS.
