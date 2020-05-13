See the survivor: winners in War Cast, then and now

Never forget your first victory … especially when documented by CBS cameras.

SurvivorThe historic 40th season, which brought together 20 of the CBS series' most iconic winners, comes to an end tonight, with Jeff Probst finally crowning a single survivor for Winners at War.

On the way to the three-hour event, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Sarah Lacina, Denise Stapley and Tony Vlachos (along with a player returning TBD from the brink of extinction) are still vying for the groundbreaking $ 2 million prize, with a union Sandra Diaz-Twine in the elusive twice-winning club.

Over the course of the season, fans have seen icons like Rob "Boston Rob,quot; Mariano and Parvati Shallow be voted while the most discreet winners like Adam Klein and Sophie Clarke They finally got their time to shine. But really, the 20 returning winners have evolved a lot since their winning season, including Ethan ZohnThe victory of more than 15 years ago … basically before the iPod existed.