See Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev react to pregnancy test results

Parents to be?

In this exclusive preview of tomorrow's new Total fine, Nikki Bella you decide to find out if you are pregnant as you have been experiencing symptoms and your period is late. With the support of boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev and mom Kathy Colace-With Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan via FaceTime: Nikki prepares and tests.

While waiting for the results, Brie jokes that she and her husband, born Bryan Danielson, I already chose a baby name: Artemis Dick Danielson.

However, the mood quickly changes when Artem reveals the test results. Nikki is not pregnant, and although she is happy, everyone else seems to be disappointed.

"A part of me is sad," says Kathy, with Bryan echoing his sentiment adding that he had raised his hopes.

When Kathy asks how Nikki and Artem feel, the two respond at the same time, only with very different responses.

"Relieved," says Nikki, while Artem replies, "Bummed."