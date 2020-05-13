See Nicole Richie's Bearded Dragon in her interview with Seth Meyers

Nicole Richie He is one with the bearded dragons.

During your virtual visit to Late night with seth meyers on Tuesday Simple life Alum's pet bearded dragon Speedy made a sweet cameo. Holding your reptilian friend, what a host Seth Meyers confused with an iguana, Richie filled the Saturday night live shine on the animals that she and her husband Joel Madden have at home.

"I have seven chickens and then I have them, it is not an iguana, it is a bearded dragon. His name is Speedy. I will forgive you. I was very excited that he went to your show because your show is his favorite and so he wanted to make an appearance,quot; , said. "It's pretty fast. Bearded dragons are really cold, actually. They're really cool with kids. They just like to be carried. They like to sit in the heat. They like, like, 110 degrees. And just, like, lie down. in the heat and relax. And I'm like, 'Oh, that's what I like to do.'