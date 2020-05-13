See Nicole Richie's Bearded Dragon in her interview with Seth Meyers

Nicole Richie He is one with the bearded dragons.
During your virtual visit to Late night with seth meyers on Tuesday Simple life Alum's pet bearded dragon Speedy made a sweet cameo. Holding your reptilian friend, what a host Seth Meyers confused with an iguana, Richie filled the Saturday night live shine on the animals that she and her husband Joel Madden have at home.
"I have seven chickens and then I have them, it is not an iguana, it is a bearded dragon. His name is Speedy. I will forgive you. I was very excited that he went to your show because your show is his favorite and so he wanted to make an appearance,quot; , said. "It's pretty fast. Bearded dragons are really cold, actually. They're really cool with kids. They just like to be carried. They like to sit in the heat. They like, like, 110 degrees. And just, like, lie down. in the heat and relax. And I'm like, 'Oh, that's what I like to do.'
After Speedy made his nightly debut, Richie shared that he had entertained himself by watching The sopranos for the first time. Luckily for him #CandidlyNicole star, her rocker husband is well versed in the series.
"You know what? I needed someone to guide me a little bit and it's good to have someone by my side who can take me on the trip because he's a … you know, you have to hang up the phone." explained. "And it's a slow romance with this family. And now I'm so into it."
Hearing Meyers' shifting perspective on the show's central themes, Richie added: "For me, I took it as, like, family, parenthood, marriage, and then the mafia. Mafia things, actually, a lot of them happen through my head and Joel has to explain it to me. My brain just doesn't work like that. I'm very attached to the family history and the history of his therapy. "
Ever since the couple has been watching the critically acclaimed HBO series, Richie said he is faced with an interesting dilemma. "One thing scared me a little bit: Obviously I've seen it all in a span of two months. I'm not ruining anything other than seeing the son have some kind of sex scene. Very disturbing to me," he joked. "But, like, this has been a lot of the time, so that's more of a personal problem."
Shifting gears, the duo discussed Richie's Quibi series Nikki Fre $ h, where his rapper alter ego shines as he educates the public on how to make green decisions through his own "parent trap,quot; style of music. After explaining how her love of gardening inspired the show, she shared that she hopes to remove the "grandmother,quot; stigma from her favorite hobby.
"I thought,‘ Why does gardening have this reputation? "In fact, I think it's like this: Why do people associate it with something that isn't great? I think it's, like, the coolest, "he said, adding that his,quot; parent trap "punches make the song more enjoyable for the masses.
"But then I thought,‘ I can't cheat music because I have too much respect for the genre, "she recalled. "So I created my own genre, which is the 'parental trap', which is people like me who, you know, loved clubs, and still love the concept. It just doesn't work in my hours. " Like, I really like that kind of music but they're also really connected to nature and being one with the universe. "
Watch Richie introduce Speedy to the world and predict what his younger self would say about Nikki Fre $ h in the videos above!
