SCOTUS Considers Colorado Unfaithful Voter Case

The United States Supreme Court will consider Wednesday morning whether Colorado has a constitutional power to punish so-called "infidel voters," members of the Electoral College who do not vote in accordance with the people of Colorado.

The superior court will spend an hour, beginning around 9 a.m., hearing arguments from the Colorado State Department c. Roof. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, attorneys will discuss by conference call and the audio will be broadcast on supremecourt.gov.

Under state law, members of the Colorado Electoral College must cast their vote for the presidential and vice-presidential candidates who receive the most votes in Colorado. If they don't, they can be removed and replaced. The constitutionality of that punishment is being questioned in this case.

