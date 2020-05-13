%MINIFYHTML7978821681c48ce277ed33241362656317%

The United States Supreme Court will consider Wednesday morning whether Colorado has a constitutional power to punish so-called "infidel voters," members of the Electoral College who do not vote in accordance with the people of Colorado.

The superior court will spend an hour, beginning around 9 a.m., hearing arguments from the Colorado State Department c. Roof. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, attorneys will discuss by conference call and the audio will be broadcast on supremecourt.gov.

Under state law, members of the Colorado Electoral College must cast their vote for the presidential and vice-presidential candidates who receive the most votes in Colorado. If they don't, they can be removed and replaced. The constitutionality of that punishment is being questioned in this case.

The case originates in 2016 when Micheal Baca, a member of the Colorado Electoral College, tried to vote for John Kasich, a former Republican governor of Ohio, instead of Democrat Hillary Clinton, whom Colorado had elected. Baca's decision was part of a failed and quixotic effort to lure Republican voters into a consensual election and prevent Donald Trump from becoming president.

Attorney General Phil Weiser will uphold Colorado law that punishes infidel voters by arguing that the United States Constitution gives states that power by allowing them to appoint voters "in the manner that the legislature of the United States may order."

Jason Harrow, with faithless constituency group Equal Citizens, will tell judges that Colorado law is unconstitutional because members of the Electoral College, like jurors in a criminal trial, cannot be compelled by states to vote for a particular result.

Judge Sonia Sotomayor will not participate in the arguments on Wednesday due to a conflict of interest. She is friends with Polly Baca, one of the unfaithful voters.