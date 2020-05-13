ScoobDance TikTok Challenge approaches 4M, Warner Bros. lines up with movie partners – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: We learned and confirmed that some exhibitors will share revenue this weekend for Warner Bros. and PVOD's digital launch of Scoob!

Warner Bros. chose to bring its animated premiere directed by Tony Cervone to homes this Friday instead of theaters due to the continued closure of the exhibition across the country during COVID-19. Scoob! It will be available for a 48 hour PVOD rental at the price of $ 19.99 US. USA or for the electronic retail price of $ 24.99 US. USA

Now the way this works is that those who order Scoob! Through the website of an exhibitor you will be redirected to another website where they can buy or rent the title. While Warner Bros. did not disclose the terms of the show's revenue share on Scoob!We have heard from some that the cinema websites that drive traffic will get a share of the respective revenue earned through their site (about 10% of each purchase or rental).

Warner Bros. EVP and General Sales Manager of Domestic Theatrical Scott Forman has been key to aligning the list of virtual exhibition partners for Scoob! including Cineplex Odeon, Alamo Drafthouse, Larry H. Miller Megaplex, Marcus, National Amusements, Studio Movie Grill, Santa Rosa Entertainment, Roadhouse, and Cinemagic.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. #ScoobDance TikTok challenge views have increased from 2.1 billion on Friday to 3.6B and rose according to RelishMix. “Trending hashtags on TikTok are working like hashtags in the early days of Twitter six or eight years ago. If you had a post and wanted to be featured in hashtag trends, you would do "Hashtag stuff" in your post with trending hashtags and that's what users are doing on TikTok, "RelishMix tells Up News Info.

Scoob! follows the never-before-told story of Scooby-Doo's origins, and his friendship with Shaggy and how they joined forces with young aspiring detectives Fred, Velma, and Daphne to become the famous Mystery Inc. Scooby and the gang take on the biggest and Most challenging mystery of their careers: A plot that will unleash the legendary ghost dog Cerberus on the world. Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodríguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Simon Cowell and Frank Welker are the protagonists.