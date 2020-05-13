Scheana Shay advises against addressing the personal revenge of the editor of & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39;

Instagram

After Bri Dellinger admits in a podcast interview that he deliberately tried to embarrass her on the reality show, Scheana "likes" a series of tweets that offered her support.

Scheana Shay you could be quiet on purpose. Although "Vanderpump Rules"Editor Bri Dellinger has recently admitted that he is deliberately seeking to embarrass her, the reality series cast member Bravo did not speak directly about the shocking revelation, and it may not be without reason.

The network has reportedly advised the 35-year-old not to talk about it. A source told Page Six on Tuesday, May 12, "Bravo has advised Scheana not to broach this topic, but she has seen a lot of support online, even from some of her harshest critics, and that means a lot to her." "

In addition to the supports she received online, Scheana was also said to have received some love from her fellow cast members. "She has received multiple messages and calls from cast members, many of whom are working behind the scenes to make sure Bravo and the production are not just hiding it," the source added.

While Scheana didn't post anything on her social media account regarding Bri's admission, the television personality subtly showed how she felt by liking a few supporting tweets. "A vengeful woman pouting for a friendship that never existed, she IS NOT someone you want to be friends with at ANY TIME! Ugh! I hope they report Bri!

Bri made the headlines after spilling tea about what happened behind the scenes during an appearance on the "Twisted Plot Podcast with Evelyn Marley". Claiming that the cast was not friendly to her, she shared: "If Scheana knows what is good for her, she would become friends with me because my favorite game is to find all the embarrassing things Scheana does and put them all on."

Speaking about Scheana's previous allegations that the editors didn't highlight her successes enough on the show, Bri commented, "I feel like she only has short-term memory because we've shown so much of her story." She added: "I understand why she is bitter in some way. You know, we make fun of her, but she is so funny."

On Monday night, May 11, Scheana sent host Bravo Andy Cohen A tweet that has since been removed. "Hi @Andy, I have some tea for you … check your DM!" her tweet read. Interestingly, the episodes of "Twisted Plot Podcast" with Bri were removed on Tuesday, May 12.