Santa Rosa Auto Shop shifts gears to make custom skins for frontline workers – Up News Info San Francisco

by Sharon Chin and Jennifer Mistrot

The co-owner of a Santa Rosa auto restoration shop has been shifting gears to help protect front-line workers during the coronavirus shelter in place.

Ryan Nelson generally upholsters and restores cars at Pacific Coast Custom Interiors. But these days, his Santa Rosa company is using the same tools to make around a hundred masks a day.

"We are in a single trade. It is not often that a pandemic suits your skill set," said Nelson.

Soon, Nelson's 11-year-old business with his mother and brother donated more than 500 masks.

They have gone to agencies including the Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, the Windsor Police Department and the Forestville Fire Protection District, in addition to banks and grocery stores.

"I think everyone is trying to do the same as us; keep us busy, do something productive, help their neighbors," said Nelson.

He says solid-colored masks are comfortable: and they use a foam material that usually lines the roof of a car. They are machine washable, can be dried in the sun and do not shrink.

Santa Rosa CHP received 100 masks to replace the disposable and handmade ones that many wore. Officer David de Rutte says the new ones match their uniforms.

"These are very durable," de Rutte noted. "They're made from a pretty sturdy material. And yes, everyone seems to like it."

Nelson and his family are no strangers to serving others. When the 2017 Tubbs Fire burned down his house, his mother's house, and displaced his brother Evan, they found a way to help during the crisis: they delivered 400 wooden sieves that they made for free.

Evan Nelson said the two-by-four-foot screens helped people retrieve valuables from the rubble. “We had people who came back and people found rings and things like that. A lady found her wedding ring that she had put on the nightstand. "

As Ryan Nelson rebuilds his home in Coffey Park, he said the masks represent what the sieves meant then.

"That was really a good moral boost and these masks have done the same thing," he said.

So for making and gifting masks to protect police and other frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Ryan Nelson.

Note: Pacific Coast Custom Interiors has been making the masks without donations, but donations are welcome and can be given through the company's website. The company also sells masks for people who are not front-line workers.