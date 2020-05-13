Santa Anita Park to resume horse racing without spectators – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLf695ae1ad74e74192b0aaa43e4bf6d0a15%

– Officials have cleared Santa Anita Park to resume horse racing this week but without spectators.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health will allow Santa Anita to resume live racing beginning Friday. The track was closed on March 27 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Santa Anita Park has seen dozens of horses die while running or training in the park in the past 18 months.

Los Alamitos is the only track in the state to conduct live horse racing since Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of nonessential businesses to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

