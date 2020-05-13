San Jose emergency trailers for the homeless sit empty months after delivery – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Homeless advocates carried makeshift gravestones to the entrance to Happy Hollow Park and the zoo in San José on Wednesday, where more than 100 emergency trailers are still empty.

They called it death to symbolize how people on the streets could perish during the two-month delay in opening the trailers.

"They spend a lot of effort and expense to make this happen and not using them is just ridiculous," said Michael Morand.

The state of California delivered 104 trailers to San José when the shelter-in-place began in mid-March. Trailers had been used to house victims of wildfires in Northern California.

But San José housing officials say most were in poor condition and could not be occupied immediately.

"We spent the past six weeks repairing trailers and putting infrastructure in place to support trailers for running water and electricity," said Ragan Henninger of the San Jose Department of Housing.

Advocates criticize city and county plans to begin reopening the economy without fully addressing the needs of the homeless.

Another program to open motels for the most vulnerable homeless, those with pre-existing conditions, is only partially complete.

Of the nearly 700 rooms available across the county, including this Motel 6 in San Jose, less than half of the rooms are being used, according to housing advocate Shaunn Cartwright.

"Fifteen hundred people were identified as vulnerable, but only filled 300 rooms? I don't understand," Cartwright said.

San Jose authorities say the first 30 trailers in the Happy Hollow parking lot will open tomorrow. Others will open in the coming weeks in groups of 30.