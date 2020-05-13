San Francisco restaurant owner unsure how some will survive under new state guidelines – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – California Governor Gavin Newsom's new guidelines unveiled Tuesday for dinner at restaurants when they are allowed to open in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving restaurateurs facing a host of new changes and challenges.

The guidelines leave some restaurant owners wondering how and if they will be able to survive once they reopen their doors to customers.

Changes set by new state-issued guidelines for restaurants include servers with masks and plastic partitions that are installed at pay stations and in bar areas. It's a long list of things that will dramatically alter the dining experience for customers and business owners alike.

Most restaurant owners will have no choice but to make those guidelines work, because take-out and delivery won't cover overhead.

"You will immediately lose money if you don't have people sitting in your chairs at your restaurant," said Megan Cornelius, co-owner of Zazie in the Cole Valley of San Francisco. "I mean, we've been making takeaways, but we lost 75 percent of our income."

On Tuesday, Zazie's team of owners first saw what the restaurant's design would look like. Many of the state guidelines are detailed instructions on sanitation.

"We have been talking about that before," Cornelius said of the security protocols. "The salt and the peppers, and the silverware and all those things. They are annoying little nuances, but those things can be dealt with. "

The most critical section of the new guidelines is about distancing.

"Space will be the biggest challenge," said Cornelius.

Capacity is the end result of any restaurant, but instead of capacity limits, the state wants all tables to be six feet away.

"Our ideal was to have eight tables here and eight tables on the patio," Cornelius said of how they plan to maximize space in their existing confines. "Realistically, we now realize that we will probably have to ditch a couple more tables than we anticipated."

Each restaurant will present a different puzzle for owners as they determine how to comply with state rules. For some, there will be few solutions. Zazie is fortunate to have a patio that currently serves as a storage area.

"If you don't have an outdoor dining room and are limited to the inner confines of your restaurant, I don't know what to tell you," Cornelius said. "I don't know how you are going to survive."

It will take weeks for restaurant owners to figure out how to make all of this work, if possible, given their circumstances. Then there is another concern, shared by the restaurant owners and the governor.

"None of this means anything if customers don't feel safe," Governor Newsom said of the restaurant industry amid the pandemic.

It is an imminent problem that Zazie's property has also considered.

"Therefore, our take-out business could still be flourishing as we try to make a full-service restaurant with limited capacity," says Cornelius. "There are many challenges."

Another interesting aspect of the new state-issued guideline involves bars. While the bar is likely to not reopen for some time, the guidelines noted that bars could be allowed to resume the modified operation if they contract with a restaurant to serve meals and sell alcohol in the same transaction as a meal, provided that both businesses operated in accordance with the new guidelines.