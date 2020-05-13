San Francisco bar fight in limbo COVID-19 with no end in sight – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The extensive list of service modifications and changes that will be required to reopen San Francisco restaurants has had a lot of discussion, but the question of how and when the city's bars could be back in the business has been largely on the periphery

%MINIFYHTMLa77c155097476ef472c240a8421754e017%

Without food service, most beverage establishments are still in another phase of reopening under unknown security guidelines. It is an existential crisis for some of the most unique and beloved places in San Francisco.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The old mural on the inner wall of Zam Zam in Haight-Ashbury has seen it all. Owner Bob Clarke has never seen a challenge like this.

“This little bar has been here for about 80 years. He survived World War II. It survived the arrival of the hippies, ”said Clarke. "Bar owners, I think, are less sure of what the future holds."

Still a full phase into the reopening, with the possibility of cutting the bar's already low capacity to 40, Clarke and his staff are in a survival fight.

"We are holding on as best we can," Clarke said. "We have a GoFundMe page that has worked quite well."

"I've been here eight years." Zam Zam bartender Kundan Baidwan explained. "Joe has been here 12 and Tay longer than that."

For every closed bar in the city, there is a staff in the same situation.

%MINIFYHTMLa77c155097476ef472c240a8421754e018%

"There is only one time that we can all continue to endure and survive and make the most of it," Baidwan said.

"This establishment has been a bar for the best half century," said Dan Serot, co-owner of the Finnegans Wake water well in Cole Valley. “I consider it the heart of the neighborhood. Without these institutions, if you want, in our city, what do we have?

At Finnegans Wake, the first priority has been personal, with another GoFundMe album. Serot is considering a restaurant association to open the doors in Phase 2.

"Although it is exciting for us to reopen, we want to open safely and thoughtfully," said Serot. "And not just open because we can, and can we start serving some kind of food that people really don't want?"

That, he says, is another source of discouragement: what could be lost, even if it can reopen.

"We just want to make sure that we not only follow the guidelines, but that we do so in the most thoughtful way," Serot said of the reopening goals. "So that the experience is really gratifying for the people here, in the face of a disappointment of what they once had, and not of what we have today."

So for countless bars in San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area, and the people behind them, the uncertainty continues, with no answers yet on the horizon.

"It is a small and unique place," Clarke said of Zam Zam. "And we want to keep it floating in the stream of history."