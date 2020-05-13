Sacramento state professor apologizes for wife's racist speech

A Sacramento state professor was forced to issue an apology after his wife's racist protest went viral.

"See you right there," she says in the clip before turning the bird over. "I see your bitch right there recording me, I see you n * gga, I see you."

The confrontation reportedly started with the smell of bacon grease.

Tim Ford, who is currently an associate professor of economics at Sacramento State University, and his wife, Crystal Ford, are in the video arguing with neighbors.

"I'm a professor at Sac State, buddy," says Tim Ford in the video. "I have a PhD. I don't need to deal with shit like this."

After the video went viral, the professor issued a long statement through his lawyer.

"While we have had constant difficulties with one of our neighbors, there is no situation that justifies the use of racially charged words and we sincerely apologize for the behavior exhibited during this confrontation."

She added that "she acknowledges the pain and anger she has caused and regrets it. Today, she is seeking help and has checked into a hospital for alcohol and drug abuse," she said according to The Sacramento Bee.

Sac State President Robert Nelsen released a statement saying he is "deeply offended by the language,quot; in the video.

"Racial epithets are repulsive and unacceptable. Personally, I am incredibly upset by the content of the video and the damaging impact it is having on our campus community," he added.