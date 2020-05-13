Russell Crowe Mobster Pic Son American Son ’Set At Paramount – Up News Info

Russell Crowe will lead American son, a mob thriller that was previously created on Sony, but is now on Paramount

Based on Jacques Audiard's French film A prophet, American son It will be directed by Andrew "Rapman" Onwubolu with Dennis Lehane writing the script. Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe are producing through Original Film.

Pic follows a man who builds a multiracial crime syndicate after falling under the control of a gangster, played by Crowe. Take down your mentor and earn a spot alongside the Italian and Russian mafias.

The original film won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival, and was nominated for an Oscar in 2010. In that photo, the protagonist is sent to a French prison where he becomes a boss.

The variety first got the news.