Roseville cancels July 4th fireworks, Rose Parade – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd2620bad587434c2dd34e9c65d702eca15%

The |

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – There will be fewer July 4 fireworks in the Twin Cities this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Roseville announced that its Bennett Lake fireworks show was canceled. The city's annual Rose Parade, which was scheduled for June 29, was also canceled.

%MINIFYHTMLd2620bad587434c2dd34e9c65d702eca16%

A number of other Independence Day events have been canceled in the Twin Cities in recent weeks. Among them are the Red, White and Boom show in Minneapolis and the Excelsior fireworks over Lake Minnetonka.

On Wednesday, Minnesota health officials reported that the state's COVID-19 death toll had reached 638, with more than 12,000 infections since the start of the outbreak. Meanwhile, Governor Tim Walz is expected to extend the state of emergency in peacetime while grappling with the best way to reopen the economy.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.