Rockies Podcast: Bud Black on Owners Proposal for 2020, Season-Free Possibility of Fans and Whether Michael Jordan Would Have Made it to the Major

In this packed edition of the On The Rox podcast, Denver Post sports journalist Kyle Newman joins Bud Black. The Rockies manager discusses his thoughts on the owners' proposal for the 2020 season, including how he feels about the expanded playoffs and the designated hitter universal.

Also, how Black stays sane during the postponement, his thoughts on Michael Jordan's baseball career, how he keeps in touch with his team in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and much more.

