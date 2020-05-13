Robert Pattinson – Inside his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's plans for celebrating her birthday in quarantine.

Robert Pattinson turns 34 today while in quarantine! However, his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse is still sure to celebrate her birthday!

The two are in self-isolation together in London and, as you may know, the UK is still closed, making it almost impossible for the actor to go out or invite multiple people to a party.

But a source close to the stars tells HollywoodLife that Suki is planning a more low-key celebration at home anyway, to commemorate the day.

"He will not be alone for his birthday, but there will be a great party this year," the source told the media, adding that Rob has nothing against it even though he "would have loved to,quot; have a great party. . like last year

However, he is well aware that it is not possible at the moment and is not stressed by it.

At the same time, Suki, who is "a great girlfriend (is) doing her best to make him special to him,quot;, anyway.

Apparently, it's about spending a laid-back day while enjoying the actor's favorite takeaway food!

Rob likes to keep his private life a secret, so he is "looking forward to a very quiet birthday."

After all, as soon as the social distancing orders are done, he'll be back on set for the next Batman movie, so he's going to work hard to portray the iconic comic book character!

While he is apparently "very interested,quot; in going back to work, he knows that when that happens, he will yearn to spend more time at home with his girlfriend than he is doing now.

"He is very happy when he reaches his 34th year with little emotion," the source once again stressed. Well, have a "low emotion,quot; happy birthday, Rob!



