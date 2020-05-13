Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring bid has exceeded $ 1 million

In an effort to raise money for the COVID-19 relief, Patriots owner Robert Kraft is auctioning off his Super Bowl LI Championship ring. Kraft, along with other notable celebrities, has joined the All In Challenge, a digital fundraising campaign that has raised more than $ 41 million to provide food to those in need.

Kraft was nominated by businessman Michael Rubin, president of online retail company Fanatics and co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The ring was auctioned on Sunday, with an initial bid of $ 75,000. The current offer is set at $ 1,025,000; The auction will remain open until Thursday, May 21.

The highest bidder will be flown to Gillette Stadium on Kraft's private plane, where Kraft will personally deliver the ring from inside the Patriots' trophy room. All money raised will be donated to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.

Kraft said in a promotional video that he was inspired by the Patriots' legendary Super Bowl comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, and how health workers are on the front lines of their own fight against the virus. The ring, which is 10-carat white gold with a total of 283 diamonds, is inscribed "We Are All Patriots 2-3-02,quot; and "Greatest Comeback Ever,quot;.

"" What could I do that would be special? I've been thinking about it for weeks, "Kraft said." I finally thought about our experience in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. We were down 28-3 and we had 99.6 percent (odds) of losing. And we came back, and we won.

"I thought about what is happening right now and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our healthcare workers," he said in the video. "So I thought it would be nice to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl victory, because it showed how we got back."