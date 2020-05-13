Robert Downey Jr. Produces a New Series Based on DC Comics

WENN

The Iron Man cartoonist jumps from Marvel to DC while he and his wife Susan Downey are developing a new Netflix show based on Jeff Lemire's DC Comics graphic novel.

Robert Downey Jr. is swapping Marvel comics for DC by producing a new Netflix family series "Sweet tooth"

The Hollywood superstar, who appeared on screen as Marvel superhero Tony Stark /Iron Man for what is believed to be the last time in last year 2019 "Avengers Endgame", is executive producer of the new program about a boy, a deer and his wife Susan Downey.

Robert announced the new series, based on comics written and drawn by Jeff Lemire and published by the Vertigo label of DC Comics, in a publication on Twitter.

"The sweetest things are worth waiting for … Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the @JeffLemire comic. I can't wait to share it with all of you," he revealed.

Netflix describes "Sweet Tooth" as the "highly appealing storybook adventure for the entire Gus family, part deer, part boy, who leaves his home in the woods to find the outside world devastated by a catastrophic event."

The plot will present him joining a "marked" family of human and animal-child hybrids trying to uncover the mystery of his origins, and he will star "Handsome boy"& # 39; s Christian Convery"game of Thrones"actor Nonso AnozieBritish actor Adeel Akhtarand "Saturday night live"cast member Will Forte, in addition to presenting James Brolin like the narrator