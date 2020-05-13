Robert De Niro compares New York to Ghost Town in a science fiction movie amid a coronavirus pandemic

WENN

The & # 39; Irish actor & # 39; calls the current coronavirus pandemic & # 39; surreal & # 39; And compare the global health crisis to the scary scenes in the Hollywood science fiction movie.

Robert de Niro He has compared the coronavirus pandemic to a science fiction movie, calling the situation "surreal".

"The goodfellas"The star is currently locked in New York, and told BBC Newsnight that it is" very strange "to be in the Big Apple while the streets are so unusually quiet.

"New York is like a ghost town," he shared. "But then it's surreal. Then you see other parts of the world, other big and big cities in the world are also in the same situation. It's interesting."

"It's like a science fiction movie, but it's real, you know."

Reflecting on leadership in the city during the crisis, he praised the Governor Andrew Cuomo for doing a "great job," adding: "He has done what (President Donald) Trump should have done, but he has no idea how to do it. So it's scary, because everyone is puzzled and stunned by what this guy is doing it. "

The actor also reflected on the possibility that the coronavirus crisis will influence a new generation of films, with "the Irish"Reflection on the stars", for some, is traumatic, I imagine. For others, they want to forget about things and they will watch movies and whatever is there. That is a great thing to do. And I hope I can do that, too, in a moment. "

"But it's a very, very, very difficult time and everyone knows it, and it's like saying, 'What world are we in?'