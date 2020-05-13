Rihanna becomes the richest music in the UK after ranking # 3 on the Rich Sunday Times chart

Rihanna's price continues to rise, and she recently ranked No. 3 in the UK. The Sunday Times Rich annual list. After moving to London, Rih Rih became eligible to be included in this year's list.

It is worth an estimated £ 468 million, putting it at the top of the list just behind Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Paul McCartney, both worth £ 800 million.

According to ElleRihanna is the only solo musician to rank in the Top 20, and if she continues to reside in London, she will be on her way to becoming the UK's first billionaire woman.

Robert Watts, who compiles the annual list with whom he spoke BBC about Rihanna earning her place on the list and said, “We were a little surprised. Very few people knew that she lived in the UK until last summer. He is now well positioned to be the first musician to achieve billionaire status in the UK. "

We all know that Rihanna's wealth doesn't just come from her music. Although many fans have been anxiously waiting for him to release his next album. She has other business ventures that include her Fenty Beauty line, her Fenty clothing / shoe line and also her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Last year Forbes named Rihanna the richest music in the world, and detailed how she earned her $ 600 million fortune during that time.

Barbados-born superstar fills the stadium @rihanna He has made his first entry in The Rich Times Rich List. The list, which is released this Sunday, ranks the singer as the third-richest musician based in Britain https://t.co/o7n9nBRKVd pic.twitter.com/mRkqCZSLCq – The Times (@thetimes) May 13, 2020

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94