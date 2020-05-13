Rihanna beats Elton John for third place on 2020 British richest musicians list

WENN

With a profit of almost $ 576 million in 2019, the creator of hits & # 39; Umbrella & # 39; it lags behind Andrew Lloyd Webber and Paul McCartney, but it dominates people like Mick Jagger and Ed Sheeran.

Londoner Rihanna sir Elton John to third place on a new list of Britain's richest musicians thanks to the success of their lingerie and cosmetic lines.

The 'Umbrella' singer, who was born in Barbados but now lives in the UK, raised nearly $ 576 million (£ 468 million) last year to take third place on the Sunday Times annual list of wealthy hit makers, behind Andrew Lloyd Webber and sir Paul MCCARTNEY, who share first place with $ 980 million (£ 800 million) each.

Elton ranks fourth with $ 441,000 (£ 360 million) and Sir Mick jagger Complete the first five of 2020 with $ 349 million (£ 285 million).

Keith Richards and Ringo Starr they're also in the top 10, just like Bite, Ed Sheeran and sir Rod Stewart, who tied for tenth place.

Top 10 Richest Sunday Times Musicians in Britain: