Rihanna and her dad agree to postpone their court battle

The creator of hits of & # 39; Umbrella & # 39; and her father Ronald Fenty have decided to delay the court trial of their legal battle amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rihanna and her father have postponed their court battle.

The singer and businessman would face Ronald Fenty, after accusing him of capitalizing on his career, on June 23, 2020, but both sides have requested a delay due to the fact that Rihanna currently lives in London and has no plans to fly back to Los Angeles during the blockade of the coronavirus.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Rihanna and her father informed the court that they reached an agreement to postpone the trial until at least September 22 and a judge has signed the new date.

Rihanna sued her father and associates at Fenty Entertainment last year 2019, accusing them of falsely representing her and of booking shows without her knowledge.