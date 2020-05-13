Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions signs first-look TV deal with Apple – Up News Info

Apple has closed a first television deal with Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions.

Under the multi-year agreement, the producer will develop global television projects for Apple TV +. They will be pastored and produced by Ridley Scott and the Scott Free Central TV Executive Team of David Zucker, Clayton Krueger and Jordan Sheehan.

Scott Free has been behind such successful movies as Top Gun, Gladiator and The Martian; as well as television series that include The Good Wife, The Good Fight, The Man in the High Castle and The horror. In the 25 years since the company was formed, he has earned more than 100 Emmy nominations with 22 wins and 28 Golden Globe nominations for his television projects.

Scott Free has had a long relationship with CBS TV Studios (and its predecessors), where the company has had a series of first-look deals for streaming series. Beyond streaming, Scott Free has remained nimble, partnering with various cable networks and streaming platforms, including a TNT pact for a science fiction bloc, which produced the upcoming drama series. Raised by wolves, starring Travis Fimmel. He recently migrated to the next WarnerMedia streamer, HBO Max.

Earlier today, FX and the BBC announced a new adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. Great expectations, fScott Free, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and Tom Hardy who also collaborated on the Taboo Serie.

Scott Free Productions is represented by WME.