Researchers Compete to Produce Coronavirus Vaccine, At Least 8 in Clinical Development Stage – Up News Info Los Angeles

– More than 100 players are racing to find a coronavirus vaccine.

"We have a lot of candidates," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert. "I hope to have multiple winners."

While experts hope to have a vaccine as soon as possible, infectious disease specialist Jeffrey Galpin warned that moving too fast could be dangerous.

"The worst thing you can do is give something to a couple hundred million people and then find out that there is a side effect that we didn't know about," he said.

In a Senate briefing on Tuesday, authorities said there are at least eight candidates who have progressed to the clinical development stage.

Fauci said his team has been heavily involved with a vaccine that is being developed through a company called Moderna. Moderna is not developing a vaccine against the virus itself, but against the protein that allows the virus to enter our cells and invade the body.

"That's a very good concept," said Galpin. "What kills us is our own friendly fire as we try to stop this virus. We try so hard that we get such an inflammatory response that it gets out of control. "

Dr. David Baltimore, a Nobel Prize-winning virologist at the California Institute of Technology, said he agrees that Moderna's unique concept is hopeful, but it also comes with some unknowns.

"It is possible that in a pandemic situation like this, opting for a new modality is not a great idea because there could be surprises," he said. "On the other hand, the new modality offers the opportunity to develop the vaccine faster."

Despite the researchers' hope that a vaccine could soon be on the market, Fauci said he does not expect a vaccine to be available before early 2021.