Republican Party Mike Garcia occupies the 25th district seat vacated by Katie Hill after Democrat Christy Smith concedes defeat – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Republican aerospace executive Mike Garcia declared victory Wednesday in a special election to fill the seat in Congress vacated by Democrat Katie Hill.

Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith acknowledged her defeat Wednesday afternoon and congratulated Garcia.

As of Wednesday morning, Mike Garcia led Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith by a 56% -44% margin, according to semi-official results.

Garcia garnered 80,337 votes to 62,998 for Smith, according to figures released by election officials early Wednesday morning.

The defeat marks the first time since 1998 that a Republican has won a seat in Congress in California in the hands of a Democrat.

In a statement, Garcia said: "After seeing more results last night, it is clear that our message of lower taxes prevailed and to ensure that we do not bring the liberal dysfunction of Sacramento to Washington. I am ready to go to work immediately for the citizens of the District 25 of Congress. "

I'm ready to go to work … pic.twitter.com/99CPZ6iZH6 – Mike García (@ MikeGarcia2020) May 13, 2020

President Donald Trump seemed to agree, tweeting: “Great victory for California in Congress for Mike Garcia, retaking a seat from the Democrats. This is the first time in many years that a California Democrat seat has become a Republican again. ”

Great victory of the Congress in California for Mike García, retaking a seat of the Democrats. This is the first time in many years that a California Dem seat has become a Republican. In addition, Tom Tiffany beat his Democratic rival BIG in Wisconsin. Two big EARNINGS from Congress! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2020

On Tuesday night, Smith released a statement saying she was "extremely grateful for the support our campaign has received from all corners of this district," adding that the race is still "too early to call."

Authorities say there were still a large number of ballots to count in most mail-vote elections, according to Los Angeles County Recorder-Recorder / Clerk Dean C. Logan.