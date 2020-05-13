Rep. Mitchell begins group to collect signatures to restrict Whitmer – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – A Republican congressman is launching a group to collect signatures to restrict Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers.

If Representative Paul Mitchell's group collects more than 340,000 signatures, the proposal could be brought before the leading Republican legislature.

Governor Whitmer's signature would not be necessary for it to become law.

This comes after Mitchell filed a lawsuit against Governor Whitmer alleging that his emergency declaration violated his constitutional rights.

