Alexa, play Beyonce's "Irreplaceable,quot;. Reginae Carter has a few things to say.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Reginae let her know what her next relationship will be.

"I am not going to bring boys into the show," Reginae said six months after ending her relationship with YFN Lucci. "I'm not making anyone famous. I'm not going to put anyone else on."

Their relationship received a side view given the 8-year age gap between them. The couple had their ups and downs during the year they dated, but it seems that Reginae finally had enough Lucci pranks after her appearance at Trouble's infamous cucumber party. The party took place in August 2019.

Now that her sister has moved, Reginae says that she may have to leave her Atlanta home to find love and that she has her eyes on the opposite shore.

"It's hard to go out in Atlanta: everyone knows everyone … I definitely feel like I need to go to Los Angeles; that's probably the only place I can go," Reginae said. "It is difficult to decipher who is real and who is fake. All I can tell myself and others is to keep checking your bank account."

Not too long ago, YFN Lucci was also talking about his past relationship, where he also talked about the cucumber party and the age difference between him and Reginae.

"I am my brother. If you don't like me, I'm not trying to change or make you fuck with me," Lucci said during an interview when asked if he wanted to resume his participation in the Trouble cucumber party (which was infamous #Cucumberchallenge of the social networks).

Lucci also suggested that age might have been a factor in her breakup, but when asked if she had a responsibility to portray a different image with Reginae because her father is Lil Wayne, Lucci replied, “Hell, no. It's what it does. "

