Reginae Carter reveals how her parents Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson feel about her sizzling photos for Rihanna's lingerie company Savage x Fenty

Reginae Carter has been a spokesperson for Savage x Fenty, which is Rihanna's lingerie company for several months.

The young emerging TV star and actress, therefore, often posts sparkling photos where she wears lingerie to the delight of her followers and, of course, the brand.

In a recent interview, Reginae revealed how her father, legendary rapper Lil Wayne, feels that she shows off her toned body on social media.

He also shared with the world what his mother, Antonia "Toya,quot; Johnson, said about the photos.

The 21-year-old model said Page Six Style: "When I first published, my mother said," Okay, don't get too excited about the lingerie. My dad never really mentioned it. I don't know what you think about it, but my mom says, "Right now, don't take your clothes off anymore."

the YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle The star confessed that she does not feel comfortable posing in lingerie and added: "When I started, I wasn't really the type that showed thongs (and was) sexy and stuff. When I was choosing my options, I was trying to get pajamas, but the team de Rihanna said, "No, send her hot."

Reginae went on to say that seeing that she's working with a pop icon and fashion mogul, then she agrees to use the sparse creations.

She said, "I don't cry for anyone; Rihanna is the only person I cried for when she performs. I love her. I hit her after I made the Diamond Ball, and I thought, 'Okay, now you have to let me come.' next time & # 39 ;, and she said, & # 39; I caught you, girl & # 39 ;. And not too far after that, they hit me to be ambassador. "

Reginae continued talking about Rihanna: “Meeting Rihanna is like going out after being in quarantine for three months. She smells really good. Every time I see Rihanna, she hugs me. She is so cool and down to earth. Her whole personality is so sweet, humble and very welcoming. "

He also revealed how he prepares for the photo shoot: "If I see a small lump, I'm going to do a three-day detox and drink water and eat fruits and vegetables. When I go out to eat, I push the macaroni and cheese aside. I try to balance all the issue because I'm already short so I have to recover. I don't want to be too thick. "

Reginae is becoming an independent brand.



