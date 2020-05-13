Reginae Carter on dates again: I'm not going to put anyone else down!

Reginae Carter says that when she starts dating again, that she will no longer make anyone or make them famous, a clear dig from her ex-rapper boyfriend YFN Lucci.

"I am not going to bring boys to the show. I am not making anyone famous. I am not going to put anyone else," he told Page Six.

She added: "It's hard to go out in Atlanta, everyone knows everyone … I definitely feel like I need to go to Los Angeles; that's probably the only place I can go.

"It is difficult to decipher who is real and who is fake. All I can tell myself and others is to keep checking your bank account."

YFN appeared alongside Reginae on T.I. & Tiny: Friends and family hustle. His mother, Toya Wright, was not overly interested in him at the time, but she respected her daughter's feelings. She tried to warn Reginae about dating rappers.