Reginae Carter on dates again: I'm not going to put anyone else down!

Bradley Lamb
Reginae Carter says that when she starts dating again, that she will no longer make anyone or make them famous, a clear dig from her ex-rapper boyfriend YFN Lucci.

"I am not going to bring boys to the show. I am not making anyone famous. I am not going to put anyone else," he told Page Six.

