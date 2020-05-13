Reese Witherspoon to star in two Netflix RomComs

%MINIFYHTML73361b506cb8ea9ba44862a4f6ebfcf817% Image: Getty

Reese Witherspoon, who recently focused his attention on melodramas like HBO's adaptation from Liane Moriarty's novel Big Little Lies and from Hulu adaptation from Celeste Ng Little fires everywhere, returns to the romantic comedy format.

%MINIFYHTML73361b506cb8ea9ba44862a4f6ebfcf818%

According to VarietyWitherspoon will star in two Netflix romantic comedies produced by his company Hello Sunshine. Your place or mine is a movie about "two long-distance best friends who change each other's lives when one decides to pursue a lifelong dream and the other volunteers watch over the friend's teenage son." She also signed an adaptation of Sarah Haywood's bestseller The Cactus, which "it focuses on a woman's unexpected pregnancy at 45 years old, which makes her rethink the structured life she has created for herself. "

Witherspoon saying Up News Info both films "combine everything we love about traditional romantic comedies with strong, smart, and determined female leads."

This is a marriage that will work. Netflix has stepped up its production of romantic comedies in recent years, following the success of To all the boys that I've loved before and Set it up. And Reese Witherspoon is obviously familiar with the healthy format. (See: Alabama sweet home, Just like paradise, At home again) I can't wait to pass out for characters whose confusing relationships take place outside of high school hallways.