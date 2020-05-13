Red Arrow Studios Internationals Bo Stehmeier Joins The Fence – Up News Info

Red Arrow Studios International President Bo Stehmeier will leave the sales house to meet Off The Fence, the Dutch producer and distributor acquired by ZDF Enterprises last year.

%MINIFYHTML58d011fb1d89c71caba2848f7d9921d317%

Stehmeier has spent over four years on Red Arrow and will remain with the company behind Netflix. Love is blind until late 2020 before joining Off The Fence as co-CEO alongside founder Ellen Windemuth.

It marks a return to the company he worked for between 2007 and 2015 as managing director of distribution. Previously in Stehmeier's career, he held positions at Optomen Television and TVF International.

"I am really excited to reconnect with my roots in factual entertainment and co-pilot this studio during such exciting times," he said of rejoining Off The Fence. Windemuth added: "His vast experience will allow us to grow the company while supporting its values ​​and spirit."

%MINIFYHTML58d011fb1d89c71caba2848f7d9921d318%

James Baker, President and Co-CEO of Red Arrow Studios, said: "Bo has made a tremendous contribution to Red Arrow's TV distribution business in the past five years. We look forward to continuing to work with him throughout 2020 until he leaves us late. of the year, and we wish him all the best for the future. "