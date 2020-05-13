Razer will use mask vending machines to distribute millions of masks in Singapore

Gaming accessories maker Razer says it will place 20 mask vending machines in Singapore by June 1 to help the city-state, where the company's global operations are based, in its COVID-19 relief efforts. Reuters reports.

"Razer will continue our efforts to help Singapore become self-sufficient for face masks as a nation," says Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, who hails from the city-state. Reuters.

The company already has a fully automated face mask production line in Singapore that the company established in just 24 days last month, after it initially changed part of its manufacturing to support the production of medical equipment in March. Razer said April 24 that it has already shipped more than 1 million of those masks worldwide.

With its vending machines, Razer is committed to delivering 5 million masks free of charge to Singapore residents 16 years of age and older, and after initial distribution it will sell the masks directly. The company is also partnering with Singapore-based plastics maker Sunningdale Tech to increase its production to 10 million masks per month.

With a population of over 5 million, Singapore was initially praised for its successful contact tracking strategy that allowed it to avoid blockages and keep its COVID-19 case numbers surprisingly low.

However, a distressing increase in confirmed cases, from the mid-hundreds to more than 25,000, beginning in early April that was concentrated among the city-state's migrant worker population, has forced Singapore to alter its strategy and implement a strict shelter in place orders. As part of its measures, the Singapore government has made wearing face masks publicly mandatory, making Razer's efforts more necessary as the government is forced to search for suppliers.