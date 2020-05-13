Raven Symone: I have never touched my income from & # 39; Cosby Show & # 39;

Home Entertainment Raven Symone: I have never touched my income from & # 39;...

Raven Symone: I have never touched my income from 'Cosby Show'

Actress Raven Symone sat down for a recent interview where she confirmed the rumor that she had never touched the coins she made from The Cosby Show.

They asked about the rumor during a question and answer session with Jerome Trammel.

"So is it true you haven't touched your Cosby money?" I ask her.

"Or do you mean, like waste lately? – I haven't touched my Cosby money," Raven said.

Trammel was full of praise: "That's a humble pushup. And another pushup was that you were on the Forbes list before your first kiss. Those are pushups. But you deserve them. You worked hard for them."

