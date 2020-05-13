Raven Symone: I have never touched my income from & # 39; Cosby Show & # 39;

Actress Raven Symone sat down for a recent interview where she confirmed the rumor that she had never touched the coins she made from The Cosby Show.

They asked about the rumor during a question and answer session with Jerome Trammel.

"So is it true you haven't touched your Cosby money?" I ask her.

"Or do you mean, like waste lately? – I haven't touched my Cosby money," Raven said.

Trammel was full of praise: "That's a humble pushup. And another pushup was that you were on the Forbes list before your first kiss. Those are pushups. But you deserve them. You worked hard for them."

She thanked him for the compliment.

Raven started working on The Cosby Show in 1989 when she was just 3 years old. Her adorable character, Olivia, quickly became a fan favorite. After starring in the show for three years, she then starred in 1993-1997's Hangin & # 39; With Mr. Cooper.