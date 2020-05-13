Rapper Boosie Badazz accused of sexually abusing his own children

Boosie Badazz has a reputation for saying all kinds of things on social media, many of which are quite controversial or offensive to some. Earlier this week, Hot New Hip Hop heard a message on social media in which the Baton Rouge artist made a surprising statement.

Boosie Badazz is currently under siege from social media users for claiming that he had "grown women,quot; who were having oral sex with their 12-year-old son. Badazz made his claim while on Instagram Live, and not many were happy with that.

It all started when the Louisiana artist was talking about his children. He claimed in the video that he managed to get a woman to "head,quot; her children when they were 12 and 13 years old. The rapper claimed he was "training these boys well."

He went on to say that his fans could ask any of his nephews or his children. "They turned their heads," proclaimed the rapper. He added, "yes, that's how it's supposed to be." Users of social networks asked what the answer would be if the roles had been reversed.

For example, how would the reaction change if you paid an adult man to sleep with a daughter? Since then, social media users have been crying out for Child Protective Services to come and take their children.

You can see one of the rapper's posts below:

Imagine the outrage if Boosie was talking about his daughters this way. This is a legal violation. https://t.co/xZ8S6sEOnw – 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) May 13, 2020

As noted above, this would not be the first time that Boosie sparked controversy on the Internet. Earlier this year, he claimed to be the king of drug trafficking while in prison. The artist never said how he managed to put himself in that position.

Anyway, he claimed that he was the one who spread the narcotics around the prison and was hailed and respected for it. Additionally, Badazz has run into trouble with authorities in the past, even when he and his friends had a fight with a security worker at a Louisiana mall a few years ago.

Ad

The man in the case claims he suffered tremendous damage after Boosie and his team hit him.



Post views:

0 0