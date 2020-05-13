Home Entertainment Rap Legend Biz Markie introduces his beautiful wife: fans wonder how he...

Rap Legend Biz Markie introduces his beautiful wife: fans wonder how he got her

Biz Markie is one of the hip hop legends. Yesterday, MTO News learned that the rapper decided to yell at his beautiful wife.

And when he posted a photo of the lovely Mrs. Tara Markie, fans were amazed at how pretty she was.

Many openly wondered how Biz could achieve a beauty like her. Biz is, how can we kindly say this, a bit facially challenged.

Here's a photo of the 56-year-old legend:

