Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to get married in December

Rana Daggubati is not only a superstar in the south, she is a well-known figure throughout the country thanks to its fair share of work in regional cinema and Bollywood. The actor's fans were super excited yesterday when he announced that he is now engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. soon after Rana confirmed the news on social media, good wishes began to emerge poured from his admirers and colleagues.

%MINIFYHTMLbbbb1dbeea70a4de58e8d80cb910f9dd15%

In an interview with a prominent newspaper, Rana's father producer Suresh Babu revealed how his family reacted to the big news. He said: “During these dark times, we finally have a reason to celebrate. The whole family is happy. The children have known each other for a long time and we are all very happy for them. "

He also confirmed that a December wedding is on the cards by. saying: “The wedding will take place this year. We were thinking of having it around December, but it could also happen even earlier. We will reveal the details once things are finalized. One thing is for sure, kids have given us a good way to improve our blocking productivity. Now we will be busy planning a wedding. "

%MINIFYHTMLbbbb1dbeea70a4de58e8d80cb910f9dd16%

Well, here we wish Rana the best of luck for her new chapter in life.