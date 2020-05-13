Rams unveil new uniforms with classic colors and modern twists – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLcdf0657395b5972672f5561e572cd5b515%

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Rams unveiled new uniforms on Wednesday, putting a modern aesthetic on their helmets with classic horns and a traditional color scheme before their move to the SoFi Stadium this year.

Two of the Rams' three new looks are very similar to their 1973-99 royal blue and yellow main uniform. But there are several surprising touches added to an overall look that is still hugely popular with California fans who remained loyal to the franchise during their 21-year stint in St. Louis.

The Rams have added different folds to the horn in their famous blue helmets, which now have a metallic sheen. The horns surrounding the shoulders of his royal blue jerseys also have the fold, echoing the style of the new team logos unveiled in early spring.

The Rams were at even greater risk in their white uniform, choosing a whitish color called Bone that is sure to be hotly debated.

The franchise has planned a new look since its return to Los Angeles in 2016. The changes were slated to coincide with the planned opening of owner Stan Kroenke's multi-million dollar stadium in Inglewood this fall.

"This will be an amazing, iconic and modern building," said Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff. "You wanted the uniforms to match the style and design of the building, but you still have the tradition and some elements that our fans came to know and love."

The Rams will wear yellow or blue pants under the same blue jersey. They slightly reduced the horns that traditionally curled around the shoulders of the blue jersey. They also changed the look of their uniform yellow numbers, altering their shape and adding a yellow to white gradient similar to the much-debated technique used in their new logos.

An exception to the league allows a color other than pure white in their Bone uniforms, which are minimalist apart from a small yellow stripe on the pants. The numbers are blue and the shoulder horn is even smaller.

"The blue uniform, although it has the progressive elements, is still much more than the modernized traditional look," said Demoff. "We felt there were more creative opportunities with the second uniform to make changes. While there were different white jerseys over time for the Los Angeles Rams, we didn't think that attachment to them from the fans' perspective was that strong. "

The first team in football history to put logos on their helmets, fullback Fred Gehrke painted horns on his team's leather helmet in 1948, the new Rams will wear only blue helmets and a horned style. They alternated between white and yellow horn decals last season.

Several players already like what they see.

Catcher Robert Woods said he was "super surprised,quot; by the new look for many reasons, including uniform color gradient numbers that reminded him of recent Pro Bowl jerseys.

"I thought, 'Wow, they got super modern, super futuristic,'" Woods said. "It was something I couldn't even imagine, since the helmet was that color and Bone's shirts. I just thought it was super creative, different from what had been done before and really suitable for our new stadium. Blue, at Seeing him in that new stadium just makes it feel good. "

Rams cornerback Troy Hill even compares the boldness of the uniforms to the avant-garde mindset of the University of Oregon, his alma mater.

"I am thinking of all the ways we can mix and match these uniforms," ​​Hill said. "Just the Bone, that's kind of groundbreaking. I feel like we're now the Oregon of the league."

The uniforms were the last and most important part of the Rams' offseason rebranding. Although the changes occurred with less fanfare than the Rams expected due to the coronavirus pandemic, the franchise continued to be confident in its decision to change its appearance by trying to sell season tickets in the new arena.

The Rams unveiled their new logos, primary colors, and wordmarks earlier in the offseason to a mixed response. Most fans have been slow to get used to the new "LA,quot; logo with a ram's horn coiled around the letters. Receiving the updated ram head logo has been more positive.

"T-shirts and logos in sports become iconic because of what players do on them, not because of the designs," said Demoff. "We are very excited to see it come to life. Making a brand change and a design change come alive during a pandemic is much more difficult when people are asked to adopt a significant change, especially when they are not backtracking on something with what they are familiar with. "

The Rams are the last of seven NFL teams to introduce new uniforms this offseason. The Chargers, who will share the SoFi stadium with the Rams, did so last month with great success.