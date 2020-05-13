Quinta Brunson and Anna Akana direct the cast of the cast – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Syfy has established the entire cast of the anime comedy TZGZ Magical Girl Friendship Squad. Directed by Fifth Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Anna akana (Let it Snow), the regulars of the series also include Ana Gasteyer (Saturday Night Live, Wine Country) and Matteo lane (The Comedy Lineup) Christine Baranski (The Good Fight, The Big Bang Theory), Manny Jacinto (The good place), Helen Hong (Silicon Valley, The Unicorn), Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoon, Muppet Babies) and Sarah "squirm" Sherman (Three busy debras writer) will be repeated. The guest stars are Jason Mantzoukis (Brooklyn Nine and Nine, John Wick 3), Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds, DuckTales), Vella Lovell (Crazy ex girlfriend), Jamie Loftus (Robot chicken writer) and Patti harrison (Screech, i think you should go) Stephanie Sheh (Sailor of the Moon), Taylor Ortega (Kim Possible, Love Life) and Daisy hobbs (Broadway Aladdin, web music series Pariah) have been exploited as utility players.

%MINIFYHTMLff98cf230114d73628a6691181512ac715%

Related story Syfy & # 39; s TZGZ Late-Night Animation Block collects 3 new series, orders 2 pilots

Created by Kelsey Stephanides, Magical Girl Friendship Squad is a female-directed anime comedy about two young women, Alex (Brunson) and Daisy (Akana), who are destined to save the Universe … as soon as they figure out how to pay the rent.

In January, TZGZ gave the green light to a direct order for the longest running series series (six 15-minute episodes).

Produced by Cartuna, the shortened version, Magical Girl Friendship Squad: Origins (six four-minute episodes), it currently airs as part of the adult animation block acquisition list late at night.

Syfy



Alex de Brunson is a realistic realist with a soft spot for "mommy stuff." She plays it safe, but can't seem to take a break from her career. Daisy from Akana is a passionate bum with a love of pop culture and an unwavering belief in herself. She refuses to be caught by a daily job or a stable relationship. Gasteyer plays Nut, a cute, lanky, and impatient little red panda who is also the creator of our universe and will do whatever it takes to protect him. Lane is Corvin, Verus's human henchman / executive assistant who is vain, resourceful, and not excellent in the "hard work" part of his job.

%MINIFYHTMLff98cf230114d73628a6691181512ac716%

Baranski resorts as Verus, an icy and efficient omni-universal being like Nut who sees imperfection as weakness and is driven by destruction rather than creation. Jacinto is Coffee Dude, the lover of Alex's cafeteria and the anti-bad boy. Rather than being dark, melancholic, or mysterious, he is calm, optimistic, and incredibly normal with a love for the simplest things in life. Hong and Bauza are Daisy's mother and father, both devoted followers of the Unthinkable Torment of the Church of the Savior, a very specific pro-suffering religion in which, without their knowledge, Daisy does not believe. Sherman is Lulu, Alex and Daisy's bitter owner. who has a disdain for anything "millennial" and has no patience with late rent payments.

Mantzoukas guests like The Emptier, the only being with the power to destroy entire universes, fueled by destruction as the cosmic embodiment of capitalism. Brewster is Gloriana, the cocky sister of the omni-universal goddess of Nut with a strong desire to overcome everything Nut does, including the creation of the universe. Lovell is the CBD Monster, a dangerously relaxed monster with the ability to drain energy using dark magic and plenty of CBD. Loftus is Nightscreamr, the leader of a group of mysterious teenagers from 1995 who have a strange obsession with Nut. Harrison is The Mushroominations, an otherworldly parasite that clings to mortals and corners them with their deepest personal insecurities.

Sheh, Ortega and Hobbs will express multiple roles.

Cartuna produces. James Belfer, Adam Belfer and Max Benator are executive producers.

Brunson is represented by ICM, Authentic Management and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano. Akana is with CAA and The Coronel Group. Gasteyer is represented by Gersh and Circle of Confusion. Lane is represented by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, ICM and Ziffren Brittenham. Baranski is represented by UTA and Viking Entertainment. Jacinto is represented by Alchemy Entertainment, CAA, Principalls Talent and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Hong is represented by innovative artists. Bauza is represented by the SBV Talent Agency. Sherman is with Mosaic and UTA. Mantzoukas is represented by UTA, Rise Management and Morris Yorn. Brewster is with The Burstein Company, UTA and attorney Joel McKuin. Lovell is represented by Gersh and Industry Entertainment. Loftus is represented by Mosaic and UTA. Harrison is represented by Rise Management and ICM. Sheh is represented by the Atlas Talent Agency. Ortega is with Mosaic, Gersh, Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers.