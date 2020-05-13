Quarantine recipes: How to make homemade muffins – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8cb6b40a1c6c33120c52046bcda900ea15%

One of the positives of fewer visits to the grocery store is that I suspect we've all been a bit more adventurous in the kitchen. Instead of running to the market when we have a craving, many of us have been doing a bit of digging online to see if we can DIY. One of my family's traditions is Saturday morning bagels and cream cheese, but since our local bagel shop is closed at the moment, we were unable to make our routine Saturday breakfast: leaving the bed and toast a bagel before starting our day. .

Related Reading: 11 Smoked Salmon Recipes That Go Beyond Bagel

Not willing to sacrifice my bagel breakfast, I decided to come up with my own recipe. After a little tinkering to avoid bread flour (I don't have it) or an overnight test (too impatient), I created a recipe that can be done all in one day and uses normal old AP flour.

Once the dough is ready, cut it into eight pieces. Stretch each wedge on a six to eight inch string, joining the two ends in a circle. The best part of this recipe is that the little hands in my kitchen loved to roll out the dough and watch the rounds puff and boil in the water before baking.

At my house, everyone chooses their favorite spice drawer filling to personalize their bun. Simply dip the bagel into the beaten egg, then sprinkle the desired seasonings and spices on top. I am a girl of everything, but my children love cinnamon raisins, so we press some raisins into the dough. Be as creative as you like, sprinkling the dough with things like sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dehydrated onion, Italian spice mix, and even cinnamon sugar, but for that I suggest waiting until the bagel is out of the oven, then brush with a little melted butter and shower.

Homemade New York style bagels

They taste great on day two after a quick toast to wake them up!

%MINIFYHTML8cb6b40a1c6c33120c52046bcda900ea16%