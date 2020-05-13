Prince Harry is alone in Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML25870cd08b905f79f3175b01c856af5317% Image: Getty

Prince Harry is having a hard time adjusting to his new, unreal life in Los Angeles, a lonely city, even when he is allowed to leave his home. As a source saying Vanity Fair,

“He has a lot of friends in the UK military community and of course he misses them. This is a very strange time for all of us, but I think Harry misses having a structure in his life right now. He has no friends in Los Angeles like Meghan and he has no job. So at the moment he's a little rudder, but it won't always be that way, and he knows it. "

Apparently, the echo of his own voice in the corridors of his mansion is not so cutting, in terms of friendship! This is the second time that Harry's loneliness has been in the news lately, in April., the Telegraph reported just as Harry was sad. Join the club, Harry!

Harry told his friends that he really misses the Army, as well as his military dates. He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces, ”a member of royalty told the newspaper. "He has been telling his friends that he still cannot believe that this has happened. He cannot believe that his life has changed."

The source adds that this has nothing to do with Meghan, if that's what you were thinking:

“He was in a happy place when he was serving in the military, then he met Meghan and since then life has been excellent. But I don't think he anticipated things to turn out the way they did, "the source added." Of course he doesn't blame Meghan. There is a feeling that he could have been better protected if he were still in the Army. "

Maybe that's why he and his brother are back in terms of speech? Pure despair? Whatever brings that gang back together, I guess!