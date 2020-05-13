Prince Harry and Prince William "back in touch,quot; after the reported consequences, Royal Expert reveals!

There have been rumors that after Prince Harry's decision to give up his royal title and leave the palace with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison, he and his older brother William experienced consequences! But now, an expert from the royal family claims to know that the two are "in contact again."

This new development comes after some very hectic months.

As you may already know, his father, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 all the time as Harry gave up all his royal duties and moved to Canada.

Now he, Meghan, and baby Archie have moved again, this time to Los Angeles, where they are currently quarantined like everyone else.

Katie Nicholl, a well-known royal expert, shared with ET that "William and Harry are in contact by phone,quot; after a tense period of time when they were no longer talking.

"They made video calls together, they had many family birthdays and I think Prince Carlos was not feeling well, that forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in contact," he said.

Apparently, this has been the perfect time to reconnect since Harry has also been feeling quite "nostalgic,quot; while in Los Angeles.

Not only that, but the expert claims that the tension between Meghan and Kate Middleton has also mostly dissipated.

‘I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this great drama is now a thing of the past. The Sussexs are free to get on with their lives (and) the Cambridges can get back into their lives without all the drama that clearly was a big problem behind the scenes. I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to some degree, but they certainly miss Harry (being) around and part of their lives. "



