Premier League players don't want to be guinea pigs, says PFA boss

Premier League players don't want to be seen as guinea pigs in the Project Restart plan, said Association of Professional Footballers Chief Executive Gordon Taylor.

The UK government confirmed on Monday that professional sports may resume on June 1 as the country seeks to gradually return to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League, which has been on hold since March, is said to be working towards a future date of June 12 to resume matches.

However, those plans have been met with doubts from players like Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose, who is on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham.

Referring to the talk that the government wants soccer to return to boost the nation's morale, Rose said in an Instagram Live session: "I don't care about the morale of the nation. People's lives are at risk." "

Speaking to Sky Sports, Taylor said: "It is never easy when more than six weeks have passed when we were told to stay inside, and the next few minutes is the beginning of what is perceived as the relief of these restrictions."

"Players don't want to be seen as guinea pigs and that will apply to everyone in professional sports."

"It is about striking the security balance and also trying to get back to normal as much as possible."

Figures published in England have shown a trend of black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) people being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. When asked about the issue of protecting BAME players, Taylor said, "We need to make sure that our BAME players are adequately protected if there is an incidence of higher rates with those players."

"We need to give everyone confidence that every security measure has been taken on their behalf."

Before the league can return to the field, its players must return to full training, a process that Taylor has said will be slow and steady.

"Thinking about retraining, it will be a phased process. There will be five steps and caution all the time," he said. "We will put our toe back in the water as things relax again, aware that there might be a bite and that's where medical experts come in."