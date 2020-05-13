Pregnant Katy Perry battling the & # 39; waves of depression & # 39; amid the enclosure of the coronavirus

Instagram

The successful & # 39; Dark Horse & # 39; She is struggling to cope with stress as she carries her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Katy Perry He admitted that he suffers from "waves of depression" during the coronavirus crisis.

The 35-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her first child with a fiancé Orlando Bloom, visited Twitter on Tuesday night, May 12, 2020, to lament his mental state in the midst of the pandemic.

"Sometimes I don't know what is worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," he wrote.

And it seems that Katy is not alone feeling like this Rosie O & # 39; Donnell He quickly responded to the observation with a comment of "feel totally" while the designer Vera Wang He wrote: "Hold the fireworks, I love you."

Later, Katy perked up when she shared a photo promoting the video for her new single "Daisies," which came out on Friday. In the instant, Katy can be seen showing off her tummy in a white off-the-shoulder dress as she sits ethereally in the middle of a forest.