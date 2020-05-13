Porsha Williams is having the best time with her sister, Lauren Williams – See them dancing for the camera

Porsha Williams is having fun quarantined these days. He's dancing along with his sister, Lauren Williams, and these two definitely have the best time, as you'll see in the video below.

‘Take a seat and enjoy Fruit and Dance 💦 @lodwill I loved it! Yummy @fruitsnrootz Thanks! #ChillinWithFamily #Vibe, "Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said, No "I don't eat things that aren't good,quot; um ok Lauren cool story ", and Lauren jumped in the comments to say,quot; @thelifebynate was secretly grabbing my butt ".

Another commenter posted this: wait Oh wait, I heard another gem "it's like cancer cures!" Soursop cures cancer since I said it, "and another follower said," That soursop that Lauren is eating is so good that we eat and juice it in many different ways. "

Someone else posted: "I swear to God that in every black house there is someone who shouts randomly,quot; coronavirus "in the voice of Cardi B,quot; and another follower commentator: "Soursop is so good Lauren." We eat it a lot in the Caribbean. "

Another follower wrote: ‘#No price. It has been a pleasure to see you GROW. One of the few who not only recognizes and COUNTS their flaws, but actually tries to fix them. PJ will be something special. "Blessings,quot;.

Someone else said: Esa That dragon fruit looks delicious 😋! What is Lauren eating? "And another follower wrote," Porsha, you and your sister look fabulous, they love dresses. "

In other news, the other day, Porsha shared a couple of photos in which she wears the same swimsuit, but in one of the photos, she also sports her tummy!

He joked and told his fans that the photos are "before and after,quot; the quarantine, and that people are having a lot of fun with the comments.

Some fans even believed that he was hinting at the fact that he could end up pregnant again.



