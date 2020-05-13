Popular esports team Cloud9 is trying to raise awareness of mental health issues

E-sports organization Cloud9 and healthcare company Kaiser Permanente have announced a new initiative focused on increasing mental health awareness. This initiative will aim to help Cloud9 players work on their own mental health and take advantage of Cloud9's large fan base to shed light on ways to tackle mental health and reduce stigma on the subject.

The initiative has three parts: providing mental health training to Cloud9 players, coaches and staff; airing a Twitch series focused on increasing mental health awareness; and educate community moderators so they can facilitate positive discussions on mental health issues. The multi-year initiative is called Presence of Mind.

Cloud9's 9 League of Legends' team will receive training first

Cloud9 League of Legends the team will receive training first, with the League of Legends Academy team to follow at a later date. Cloud9 is one of the stalwarts of League of Legends’Championship Series (LCS), and the players are,quot; under tremendous pressure to succeed, "said Jack Etienne, founder and CEO of Cloud9, in an interview with The edge. "And we haven't always had the tools that Kaiser gives us to deal with it."

At this time, the League of Legends The team is in its offseason between the spring and summer seasons, called "divisions,quot; in the LCS. The plan is to educate team managers and coaches before the team begins practicing for the summer division and implement mental health work in preparation for the team's game during the season.

For the Twitch series, the two companies are thinking of it as a way to share messages about mental health awareness and hopefully reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues, said Don Mordecai, national health leader. Permanente's Mental and Wellbeing, whom I interviewed alongside Etienne Although the show is still in development, here is the official description from today's press release: “Esports influencers and Kaiser Permanente experts will connect in different episodes to Talk about games and mental health, including topics like the confrontation during the pandemic and the fight against COVID-19 burnout. "Cloud9 and Kaiser Permanente aim to launch the series in the next month or so.

%MINIFYHTML87f8bd48f5f30bb257859006ba2c2e0b17%

The goal of training community moderators is to equip people who interact with the Cloud9 community, such as Twitch or Discord moderators, with appropriate messages and language in order to facilitate safe discussions about mental health issues with those communities. "Not only on Twitch, but also on Discord, we want to make sure that we are providing safe places for people to spend their time," said Etienne.

Cloud9 has been a part of the LCS since 2013, so it has a huge passionate fan base, including nearly a million followers on Twitter. That dedicated fan base is part of why both Kaiser Permanente and Cloud9 want to work together to normalize mental health discussions.

"We believe it is an incredible opportunity to reach youth and young adults who are in the gaming community."

"We believe it is an incredible opportunity to reach youth and young adults who are in the gaming community," said Mordecai. "We wanted to proactively go out and reach them with mental health messages, raise awareness of mental health issues, and (and) decrease stigma."

"We have a massive audience and they really listen to what our players are saying," said Etienne. "They are heroes to many of our fans."

In the long run, Etienne told me he wants to take the job of League of Legends teams will do it and apply it to other Cloud9 teams. "If we can work with the coaches at Cloud9, regardless of the game or the team, I think there is a lot of potential to spread the impact," Mordecai added.

The timing of the Presence of Mind initiative could also help players cope with the life changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a significant effect on eSports globally. For the final games of the spring division, Cloud9 players had to adapt from playing in front of live audiences to competing online, for example. And during the offseason for weeks, players have been unable to travel home to see their families as they normally would due to shelter-in-place orders.

"(This initiative) could not come at a more critical time where there is a great need for support," Etienne said as we were wrapping up our interview. “Our fan base and our players are under an unprecedented amount of stress. So (the initiative) is very well programmed, and having a partner like Kaiser Permanente gives me a lot more confidence in this next division. ”